Sulema Nieto Alaniz FORT WORTH--Sulema Nieto Alaniz entered Heaven's Gates Thursday evening, March 7, 2019. Sue was only 69 years old but full of life. SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Altamesa Blvd. She will be laid to rest in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson Mueller Harper with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Born Dec. 5, 1949, in the small town of Mathis, Texas, Sue was the daughter of Quivino and Anita Hernandez Nieto. Out of 11 siblings, she always brought peace and family together. Fifty years ago, in 1969, she married her true love, Silvestre Alaniz. In 1970, she acquired the name "Mom" when she gave birth to her eldest son, Sylvester Alaniz Jr. Three years later, she welcomed her only daughter, Cynthia Ann, and then her youngest son, Joe. Sue was a dedicated employee to Marty Leonard for 38 years, who wasn't just an employer but My Angel." Family and friends will always remember her determination and caring heart, and because of that, everything that we are, is simply because of her. Tears will be shed as we peacefully let go, though our hearts will ache as He greets her, "Hello!" As Sue always said, "We're just passing through." SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband and children, Sue is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ana. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Ashlyn, Karoline, Calissa, Aydan, Caitlin and Jr. She is also survived by her extended family.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019