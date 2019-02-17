Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Susan Elaine Compton Martin


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Elaine Compton Martin Obituary
Susan Elaine Compton Martin NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Susan Elaine Compton Martin, 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. MEMORIAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Mount Olivet Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Susan was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Fort Worth to Byron and Shirley Compton. She was a 1969 graduate of Haltom High School. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Martin; and parents, Byron and Shirley Compton. SURVIVORS: Siblings, Debbie Blevins and husband, Randy, Wayne Compton and wife, Diane, Larry Compton and wife, Suzy, and Melissa Muenzberg and husband, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
