Susan Elaine Compton Martin NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Susan Elaine Compton Martin, 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. MEMORIAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Mount Olivet Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Susan was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Fort Worth to Byron and Shirley Compton. She was a 1969 graduate of Haltom High School. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Martin; and parents, Byron and Shirley Compton. SURVIVORS: Siblings, Debbie Blevins and husband, Randy, Wayne Compton and wife, Diane, Larry Compton and wife, Suzy, and Melissa Muenzberg and husband, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019