Susan Elaine Lowrey FORT WORTH--Susan Elaine Lowrey, 76, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Laurel Land. Susan attended Paschal High School with the class of 1961. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jerry Lowrey. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Brian Lowrey; grandchildren, Rachel Rice, Shelby Lowrey, Peyton Hale, Tristan Smethers, James Hutchinson, and Jeffery Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Aurora Rice, Emberly Rice, and James Allen Hutchinson; brother, Thomas Tidd; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020