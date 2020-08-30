Susan Hoera Toppin FORT WORTH--Susan Hoera Toppin was born June 22, 1947, and passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Susan was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth, attending Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. She faithfully spent over 35 years as an interior designer at Royer & Schutts Commercial Interiors. Her inherent talent for interior design will be remembered by many, including her beloved coworkers. Those who knew her well will remember Susan's independence, courage and bravery. Susan loved her role as "Mimi," spending as much time as possible with her four granddaughters in San Antonio. She was famous for her tea parties. She loved traveling, often visiting her daughter, Margaret, in New Orleans, and extended family in Granbury. She was a gracious host of friends for cocktails, and her always vibrant gardens reflected her joy and devotion to life and those she loved. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Helen Hoera; and father, Carl Hoera. SURVIVORS: Son and wife, Bruce and Katie Toppin, and their children, Claire, Sara Beth, Jenna and Katherine; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Reese Williamson; and half brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Jeanne Hoera. The Toppin family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors at Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private service will be held in Greenwood Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Granbury, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Susan's memory to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107, Attn: Donations Department, or online at https://www.fwbg.org/donate-garden