Susan Hostetler
1957 - 2020
Susan Renee Hostetler
August 25, 1957 - November 28, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Susan Renee (Weckerly) Hostetler, age 63, of Arlington, Texas passed away on November 28, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with chronic illness. She is survived by her husband Dave Hostetler of Arlington, TX; son Brian Hostetler, wife Jennifer, and grandchildren Kaden and Cooper of Trophy Club, TX; son Kevin Hostetler and husband Joe Walker of Conneaut Lake, PA; mother Carol Hanson of Grand Junction, CO; father Gene Weckerly and wife Patricia of Arcadia, CA; brother David Weckerly, wife Sandra, and nieces and nephews Madison, Nicolas, Maxwell, Cameron, and Kate of Grand Junction, CO; and brother-in-law Dan Hostetler, wife Melinda, and nephews Erich, Kenny, Clint, their wives, and children of Southern California.
Due to COVID-19, a visitation will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information about Susan's life and to share memories and express sympathies, please visit www.moorebowenroad.com



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
8174688111
