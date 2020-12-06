Susan Renee Hostetler
August 25, 1957 - November 28, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Susan Renee (Weckerly) Hostetler, age 63, of Arlington, Texas passed away on November 28, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with chronic illness. She is survived by her husband Dave Hostetler of Arlington, TX; son Brian Hostetler, wife Jennifer, and grandchildren Kaden and Cooper of Trophy Club, TX; son Kevin Hostetler and husband Joe Walker of Conneaut Lake, PA; mother Carol Hanson of Grand Junction, CO; father Gene Weckerly and wife Patricia of Arcadia, CA; brother David Weckerly, wife Sandra, and nieces and nephews Madison, Nicolas, Maxwell, Cameron, and Kate of Grand Junction, CO; and brother-in-law Dan Hostetler, wife Melinda, and nephews Erich, Kenny, Clint, their wives, and children of Southern California.
Due to COVID-19, a visitation will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information about Susan's life and to share memories and express sympathies, please visit www.moorebowenroad.com