Susan Kay Bernard

Susan Kay Bernard Obituary
Susan Kay Bernard FORT WORTH--Susan Kay Bernard, a retired registered nurse, employee of JPS Hospital and NurseFinders, transitioned from this life Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Rose Chapel, 1519 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76104. SURVIVORS: Her spouse, Michael Cook; her daughters, Danielle Richards, Jasmyn Richards (Bryant); son, Robert Richards (Griselda); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020
