Susan Kay Cooper FORT WORTH--Susan Kay Cooper, 65, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a long illness. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Open visitation: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests Susan's memory be honored with a gift to a or VITAS Hospice for their excellent care. 6100 Western Place, Suite 800, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Susan was born April 30, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, and was adopted by her beloved parents when she was 6 days old. She made Fort Worth her home her entire life. Susan attended Eastern Hills High School where she graduated in 1971. She also attended Texas Wesleyan College for three years. Susan worked at Expanco, a sheltered workshop, until she retired with over 20 years of service. Susan had a huge heart and always made helping others a priority. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Also a special thanks to her longtime friend and companion, Jimmy Stewart, who held a very special place in her heart. Susan was preceded in death by her loving parents, Kenneth and Katherine Cooper. SURVIVORS: Devoted sister, Paula Foley; nephew, Kenneth Fox and wife, Sarah, and their children, Xander, Brody and Lola Fox. She also loved her proxy mother and sister, Alma Ruth Graham and Donna Graham.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary