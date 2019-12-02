|
Susan Marie Mahinske Bennett CHELSEA, OKLA.--Susan Marie Mahinske Bennett of Chelsea, Okla., formerly of Alvord, Texas, wife of Gerald D. Bennett Jr., passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Susan retired from the Dallas Morning News after 19 years of dedicated service. Susan was a person of remarkable beauty both inside and out. Her devotion, love and unselfishness to her husband, family and animals was unmatched. Susan courageously fought chronic illnesses for many years and never complained or stopped fighting for her life. At the end, Susan bravely faced her mortality head on and trusted her faith in Jesus Christ as she entered the next chapter of her life. To know Susan was to love Susan. She never knew an enemy. Susan will be deeply and sadly missed by all who knew her. Susan is mother of Kristian M. Judd and Lona (Judd) Mayfield and grandmother to Celeste Judd/Morgan and Foster Judd/Morgan. She was born in Detroit, Mich.,on Aug. 5, 1954, to John W. and Irene Gawlik Mahinske. Susan was predeceased by her parents, but is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Gerald D. Bennett, Jr.; and sisters, Kathleen Michaels, Claudia Lewandowski and Kimberly Casteel; as well as nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in Haslet, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019