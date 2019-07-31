|
Susan Michelle Bailey ARLINGTON--Susan Michelle Bailey passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: at a later date at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery Columbarium as Susan is placed with her husband, Joel. Susan was born in Danville, Ill., on Jan. 28, 1957. Susan was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed her house plants, her puppies, spending time with family, coloring and watching Disney movies with the grandkids. She retired from General Motors. Susan was preceded in death by parents, Erma Engleman, Marvin Kindig and Robert and Diane Haworth; her husband, Joel Bailey; and great-grandson, Kaiden James Lee. SURVIVORS: Susan leaves behind seven children and 12 grandchildren. Survivors include sons, Clifton Bailey and his wife and children, Aaron Bailey and his wife and son, Donavan Bailey, Stephen Davis and his wife and son, and Joshua Davis and his daughter; as well as daughters, Lisa Rogers and her husband and children, Pamela Good and her husband and children; brothers, Charles "Skip" Kindig and his wife and Michael Haworth and his wife; and sisters, Christine Hoggatt, Robin Haworth and her husband, and Tori Lovett and her husband.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019