Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Susan Rehkopf Odenheimer

Susan Rehkopf Odenheimer Obituary
Susan Rehkopf Odenheimer BEDFORD--Our beloved Susan Rehkopf Odenheimer of Bedford, Texas, and New Orleans, La., peacefully passed away at age 70 on Thursday, Dec. 26 (Christmas night) 2019, surrounded by her husband and three children. After enduring a long, hard-fought seven-year battle with multiple system atrophy, she succumbed to the effects of the disease. Although life ultimately brought her to Texas where she raised her family, Susan was proud of her New Orleans roots and heritage. MEMORIAL MASS: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St Michael's Church in Bedford. Interment: New Orleans at a later date. Susan was born in New Orleans, La., on April 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Jane and James Rehkopf. She was raised in New Orleans along with her three sisters and one brother where she held fond memories of an active, lively, and vibrant household. She never tired of telling the story of meeting in high school and start dating her husband, Stephen. They were destined to be companions over the next 45 years enjoying their love of life, three children, three grandchildren, and the beauty of the world. Susan dedicated herself to her children, volunteering an actively participating in all their activities growing up. After volunteering for a number of years at Nolan Catholic High School, she joined the business office as an accounting assistant where she worked for 10 years before retiring. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Judith Mott (Norwood). SURVIVORS: Susan is survived by her husband, Stephen Odenheimer; daughter, Ellie Odenheimer-Brin and Mike Brin of Austin, Texas; daughter, Sarah Odenheimer of Brooklyn, N.Y.; son, Eric Odenheimer and Liz Raymond of Austin, Texas; one beautiful granddaughter; and two handsome grandsons. She is also survived by her sister, Jill and Ray Nolan of Metairie, La.; sister, Eve and John Ike of Abita Springs, La.; brother, James Rehkopf of New Orleans, La.; and a number of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law she considered her close family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019
