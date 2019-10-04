|
|
Susan Stimson ARLINGTON -- Susan Stimson passed away peacefully at her home with her loving husband beside her on September 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Susan was born September 7th of 1950 in Lyman, South Carolina to Marvin Snead Edwards Sr and Mamie (Hopkins) Edwards. She was a 1968 graduate of James F. Byrnes high school in Lyman, South Carolina and a 1972 graduate of Appalachian State University. Susan had one true passion in life, teaching math, which she started practicing on her siblings long before setting foot in a classroom as a professional. She retired in 2011 from Martin High School in Arlington after over 40 years of teaching math to thousands of students. She was a devoted scrapbooker, a member of the Kiwanis club, loving wife, and mother to her children. SURVIVORS: her mother; her husband, Tod Stimson; her children, Kristin Ziglar and spouse, Marty; and Stewart Stimson and spouse, Yunior Caballero; her granddaughter, Sydney League and spouse, Dan; her brothers, Marvin "Eddie" Edwards and spouse, Sandra; and James Edwards and spouse, Teresa.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019