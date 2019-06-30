Susan Tubb Calvert LAS VEGAS, NEV.--Susan Tubb Calvert, 72, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. Susan was born Jan. 2, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Cecil and Faye Joyner Tubb. She was a 1965 graduate of Arlington High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Education. A lifelong learner, Susan also earned a Master's Degree from Northern Arizona University in English as a Second Language in 1989. Susan began her career as a high school teacher in Virginia and retired as a teacher from Mary Moore Elementary in Arlington with a variety of positions in between. Among her life's work, she was an English tutor for Korean students, a career counselor for the Army, a community college teacher and worked at the Coconino Career and Training Center in Flagstaff, Ariz. She was fortunate to live in Japan, Korea, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, and Arizona. Those who knew Susan, remember her as happiest with her family and many pets. She was an exceptional educator, a devoted caregiver to her parents, a talented artist, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Parish. SURVIVORS: Susan is survived by her children, Matthew Calvert, Christine (Patrick) Stewart, and Jillian (Alan) Haigood; brother, Paul (Janice) Tubb; 12 grandchildren; and her beloved pets. MEMORIALS: The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Susan's name to your local animal shelter, to honor her love and care of all animals.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019