Susan Woolley Tanz

September 4, 1945 - September 26, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Susan Carol Woolley Tanz, 75, passed peacefully with her husband of 49 years, and stepdaughter, by her side. Born in Effingham, IL, raised in Mt Vernon, IL, her family moved to Fort Worth,TX in 1961. She graduated Paschal High School in 1963 and attended Texas Tech. After marrying, she lived in several states before coming back to Fort Worth where she volunteered with FWPD, FWFD and many other civic organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Madelene Woolley of Fort Worth, and survived by her husband Harvey, 3 stepchildren and brother John (Carla). She will be inurned in the columbarium in St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Fort Worth.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store