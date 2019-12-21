Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Araugo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Smith Araugo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susie Smith Araugo Obituary
Susie Smith Araugo FORT WORTH--Susie Smith Araugo died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. Susie was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Waco, Texas. Before her death, she loved her family's visitation and mostly her coloring books. She worked as a housekeeper for 25 years. Susie was loved by many with whom she came in contact. Susie was preceded in death by her son, Fausto Araugo III. SURVIVORS: Brother, Paul Smith; daughters, Virginia Garcia, Linda Silvas, Betty Sue Mason, Josie Bingochea, Gloria Pineda and Adela Torres; son, Curtis Silvas; several grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -