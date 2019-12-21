|
Susie Smith Araugo FORT WORTH--Susie Smith Araugo died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. Susie was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Waco, Texas. Before her death, she loved her family's visitation and mostly her coloring books. She worked as a housekeeper for 25 years. Susie was loved by many with whom she came in contact. Susie was preceded in death by her son, Fausto Araugo III. SURVIVORS: Brother, Paul Smith; daughters, Virginia Garcia, Linda Silvas, Betty Sue Mason, Josie Bingochea, Gloria Pineda and Adela Torres; son, Curtis Silvas; several grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019