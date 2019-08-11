Home

Suzanne (Klein) Basham


1958 - 2019
Suzanne (Klein) Basham Obituary
Suzanne Meta Helen Klein Basham KELLER--Suzanne Meta Helen Klein Basham, 61, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Suzanne was born July 27, 1958, to George H. Klein and Jaqueline Elaine Nee Hamilton in Mount Clemens, Mich. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Basham; children, Alex Stroud, Jeff Stroud and Jackie Foote; stepchildren, Steven and Stephanie; three brothers; and 13 grandchildren. LASTING IMPRESSIONS FUNERALS North Richland Hills, 817-616-3695 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
