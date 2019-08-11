|
Suzanne Meta Helen Klein Basham KELLER--Suzanne Meta Helen Klein Basham, 61, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Suzanne was born July 27, 1958, to George H. Klein and Jaqueline Elaine Nee Hamilton in Mount Clemens, Mich. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Basham; children, Alex Stroud, Jeff Stroud and Jackie Foote; stepchildren, Steven and Stephanie; three brothers; and 13 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019