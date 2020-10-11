1/1
Suzanne Cruce
1943 - 2020
Suzanne Cruce
March 5, 1943 - September 28, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Suzanne Cruce, 77, passed away at her home in Weatherford, surrounded by her loving family. Suzanne was born March 5, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Molly Becker Kizer and Gerald Anthony Kizer. She is a 1961 graduate of Paschal High School in Fort Worth. Suzanne married Sidney L Cruce June 20, 1959 in Granbury, Texas. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker most of her young adult life, also a mother to the neighborhood kids. In 1978 she worked for Freight Master. Later retiring from Lockheed Martin Corporation. She is preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory: Her Loving husband of 61 years, Sid Cruce of Weatherford; Son, Timothy Cruce and wife Chris of Fort Worth; daughter, Cydney Clarke of Fort Worth; 2 grandchildren, Morgan Clarke of Santa Margarita, California and Austin Clarke of Fort Worth.
Suzanne's wishes were for donations to the Humane Society In lieu of any flowers .


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
