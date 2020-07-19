1/1
Suzanne Graham Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Graham Scott FORT WORTH--Suzanne Graham Scott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's and Covid-19 disease. SERVICE: Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, a private service will be held at a later time. MEMORIALS: Memorials may be given to one's favorite charity. Suzanne was born to Matt and Mary Graham on May 31, 1943, in Austin, Texas. She was the second of three children, including her older sister, Carolyn, and her younger brother, Pat. The family moved to Colorado City where Suzanne graduated from high school. Following high school, Suzanne entered Texas Tech University where she met her future husband, Barrett Scott. Upon graduation from Tech in 1965 with a degree in business, she and Barrett married and moved to Fort Worth. At that time, Suzanne was employed at General Dynamics. Later Suzanne earned a Master's Degree in marketing from TCU and was recruited by Mitsubishi Aircraft in Dallas. After her retirement from Mitsubishi in 1984, Suzanne continued traveling with Barrett. She loved to read and to create Bonsai trees as a hobby. In 2012 Suzanne and Barrett moved to the Stayton Senior Residential Community in Fort Worth. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Mary Graham, and her sister, Carolyn Cox of Lamesa, Texas. SURVIVORS: Suzanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barrett; and her brother, Pat Graham of Stone Mountain Ga. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephew, Pat's daughters, Abigail Freiberger, Joy Moudy and Crystal O'Neal; and nephew, Steve Cox, son of her deceased sister Carolyn.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved