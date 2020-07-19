Suzanne Graham Scott FORT WORTH--Suzanne Graham Scott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's and Covid-19 disease. SERVICE: Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, a private service will be held at a later time. MEMORIALS: Memorials may be given to one's favorite charity. Suzanne was born to Matt and Mary Graham on May 31, 1943, in Austin, Texas. She was the second of three children, including her older sister, Carolyn, and her younger brother, Pat. The family moved to Colorado City where Suzanne graduated from high school. Following high school, Suzanne entered Texas Tech University where she met her future husband, Barrett Scott. Upon graduation from Tech in 1965 with a degree in business, she and Barrett married and moved to Fort Worth. At that time, Suzanne was employed at General Dynamics. Later Suzanne earned a Master's Degree in marketing from TCU and was recruited by Mitsubishi Aircraft in Dallas. After her retirement from Mitsubishi in 1984, Suzanne continued traveling with Barrett. She loved to read and to create Bonsai trees as a hobby. In 2012 Suzanne and Barrett moved to the Stayton Senior Residential Community in Fort Worth. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Mary Graham, and her sister, Carolyn Cox of Lamesa, Texas. SURVIVORS: Suzanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barrett; and her brother, Pat Graham of Stone Mountain Ga. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephew, Pat's daughters, Abigail Freiberger, Joy Moudy and Crystal O'Neal; and nephew, Steve Cox, son of her deceased sister Carolyn.