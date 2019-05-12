Suzanne Marie Stone FORT WORTH-Suzanne Marie Stone, 64, of Fort Worth died peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3314 Dryden Road. Interment: to be decided. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made in Suzanne's name to the National Brain Tumor Society or to a . Suzanne was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Fort Worth to Alfred and Dorothy Rose Bierschenk. In 1973, she graduated valedictorian from Weatherford High School. She worked at Cable Connections Magazine and at Brite Divinity School, from which she retired after 2017. Suzanne had many interests: tropical fish, gardening, paper-making, pysanky, needlepoint, Arthuriana, Tolkieniana, reading, and running. She found comfort in Centering Prayer and in her large extended family. She shared her musical talent by playing the French horn in the Fort Worth Community Band and hand bells at church. She also sang soprano both at church and in the Wesleyan Chorale. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie; son, Alfred; and nephew, Justin Matthew Bierschenk. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert; sons, Eric and John; John's wife, Jackie; granddaughter, Matilda; five sisters and seven brothers with 10 spouses; 33 nieces and nephews with eight spouses; and four great-nieces and nephews.



