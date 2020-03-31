Home

Suzanne Sligh Hemphill

Suzanne Sligh Hemphill Obituary
Suzanne Sligh Hemphill FORT WORTH--Suzanne Sligh Hemphill was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to John Russell Sligh and Ruth Miller Sligh. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with family by her side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date not yet determined. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Arlington Heights United Methodist Church Memorial fund; The Woman's Club of Fort Worth's Art Department; or to the . Suzanne was married to Paul Douglas Hemphill for 60 years and devoted her life to her family and friends. Her faith was extremely important to her, and she and Paul instilled this faith, love and loyalty in their three boys. Suzanne always made it a priority to celebrate and serve others. She was extraordinarily committed to supporting her boys, their wives and her grandchildren while always lending an ear and providing her selfless and unconditional love. Suzanne was an artist who painted for the joy of painting. Her subject matter always consisted of objects or places in which she saw beauty. She began her painting career in Houston, and her love of painting had her traveling and studying throughout the United States and Europe. Suzanne won numerous awards and has been represented by many galleries throughout the United States. She has paintings hanging in many homes and institutions and always remained modest about her work. SURVIVORS: Her sons and their wives, James John and wife, Roberta, of Spring Branch, Texas, Don Douglas and wife, Vivian, of Yantis, Texas, and Gregory Paul and wife, Debbie, of Allen, Texas; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2020
