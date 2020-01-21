|
Sybil Ann Butler FORT WORTH--Sybil Ann Butler passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Sybil was born in Goldthwaite, Texas on May 3, 1933, to Charlie and Jack Reid, who preceded her in death. Sybil graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1950. She attended Howard Payne University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas in 1954. She married Lt. Col. Robert A. Butler of Plattsburgh, N.Y., on June 3, 1955 and began her life as a military wife for 24 years, which brought her much enjoyment and many friends, whom she kept up with until the time of her death. Sybil was employed as a teacher at Randolph AFB, Texas and also, in Harlingen ISD. She taught court reporting theory for six years at Fort Worth Court Reporting College and worked as a teacher at Castleberry High School until 1991, at which time she retired. Sybil was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church since coming to Fort Worth in 1971. Through the years at St. Peter's she has served on the Coliseum Project, taught CCD, served as a Eucharistic Minister and nursing home visitation for five years. She served on the St. Peter the Apostle school board for one year and served time on other committees and activities. Sybil always felt that serving in the various activities of the church brought her many blessings and wonderful friends. Sybil was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2012; sister, Helen Frizzell; and her parents. SURVIVORS: children, Reid Butler and wife, Brandus of Malvern, Ark., Henry Butler and wife, Kathy of Fort Worth, Cregg Butler of Phoenix, Ariz., Beth Schacher and husband, Robert of Fort Worth; grandson, Jakob Joseph Butler of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Brittany Butler of Fort Worth; nephew, Dan Frizzell and wife, Linda; and a host of friends and relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020