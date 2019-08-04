|
Sybille A. Herter FORT WORTH--Sybille A. Herter, 92, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Will be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to Cook Children's Medical Center, Fort Worth, Texas. Sybille was born June 23, 1927, in Bogota, N.J. She moved to Teaneck, N.J., and did grammar and high school, and graduated from Teaneck High School. She attended LaSalle College in Massachutts and Katherine Gibbs in New York City. She married Ralph Herter, a childhood family friend, who had just finished Army basic training. They moved to Rochester, N.Y., where Ralph was employed by Eastman Kodak. They raised two children, Ralph Jr. and Lyn. Four years after retirement they moved to Horseshoe Bay, Texas, to be near her children in Fort Worth. She was an active member of PEO. After Ralph passed away, she moved to Fort Worth to the Stayton retirement home. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Lyn Veigel; son, Ralph Herter; brother, Lee Frick; granddaughter, Jamie Bauer; grandson, Alex Veigel; and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Harper Bauer and Rhett, Logan and Knox Veigel.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019