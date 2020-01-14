Home

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Sylvia Agnes Vance

Sylvia Agnes Vance Obituary
Sylvia Agnes Vance WEATHERFORD--Sylvia Agnes Vance, 82, of Weatherford passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her residence. Sylvia was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Hebbronville, Texas, to Forrest and Agnes Cockrell McAden. A fourth-generation Texan, Sylvia was an accomplished majorette at Texas Tech graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Arts. That same year in Lubbock, she entranced the Air Force cadet, Jon Vance, to whom she would give her heart for a lifetime. Sylvia supported Jon throughout his career transforming each house into a home with every new assignment: Shreveport, La., Fort Worth, Texas, Rome, N.Y., Merced, Calif., and Guam. As retirement approached, Sylvia traveled home to Texas in advance of her husband finding their dream home for the next 43 years in Weatherford. This sweet, grace-filled woman gladly shared her knowledge and skills in cooking, entertaining and gardening with any who wished to learn. Sylvia warmly welcomed many into her home who became cherished extended family. SURVIVORS: Sylvia is survived and celebrated by her husband, Jon Vance; son, Kevin Vance and wife, Julia Dyer, of Denton; daughter, Shaun Erickson and husband, Randy, of Weatherford; brother, Winston (Charlene) McAden of Grapevine; sisters, Leslie (Bruce) Bowman of Georgetown, Linda (Seth) Bershadsky of Lago Vista; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020
