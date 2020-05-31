Sylvia Faubion Dodson FORT WORTH--Sylvia Faubion Dodson, 81, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed peacefully in the arms of her husband from natural causes on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the current Covid restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at the Dodson Family Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Arborlawn UMC or TCU Fine Arts are suggested. Sylvia Gene Faubion was born Oct. 4, 1938, in Palestine, Texas, to Floyd "Preacher" Faubion and Evalyn Faubion before moving to Teague, Texas, where her parents owned and operated two movie theaters. Sylvia cheered the Teague Lions, directed "The Rockets," a quartet of four young men, she played coronet in the band and was even named Miss Freestone County. Sylvia was a faithful supporter of TCU having met R.E Dodson their freshman year during "Howdy Week." They were married in 1958 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last August. Sylvia received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music. Sylvia's active support of TCU athletics earned her the nickname, "The Purple Lady." She rarely missed a football, basketball or baseball game, banquet or function. Sylvia pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma at TCU and continued to serve the fraternity throughout her life. As a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fort Worth alumnae, she received many awards and also served as a national officer. A lifelong lover of music, Sylvia taught piano, served on the board of FWAFA, supported local symphony and the Cliburn Foundation. She was active in The Woman's Club, Jewel Charity, Cook Children's Hospital, The Junior League and many other organizations. Sylvia's faith was evident in her active participation in Bible Study Fellowship, Arborlawn United Methodist Church and her "Cracked Jars" Bible study group. Sylvia lived for family. She was actively involved in the lives of all her family members down to each of her five great-grandchildren. Just before her passing, she enjoyed three days at the family ranch in Palo Pinto County that she loved so much surrounded by her loving family. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert Excell "R.E." Dodson; daughters, Deidra Rice (Russell) and Dawn Dodson; grandchildren, Robert Rice (Cori), Rachel Bennetch (Andrew), Dodson Seitz, Dutch Seitz, Chasity Dodson, Darby Romines (Tray), R.E. Dodson III; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Beau, Lyra, Lucy and Lexi. Son, Dodd Dodson, preceded her in death. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.