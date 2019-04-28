Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Sylvia Irene Baumler Obituary
Sylvia Irene Baumler MANSFIELD--Sylvia Irene Baumler, born Dec. 10, 1917, was called to Heaven on Monday, April 22, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Mansfield, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sylvia's name to taoanimalrescue.com or a . SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Marty Mayfield (Ken); granddaughters, Molly Mayfield, Macey Mayfield (Erik Pendleton); grandson, Scott Mayfield (Joy); great-grandkids, Racheal, Nic, Hannah and Maggie Mayfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
