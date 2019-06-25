Sylvia Jean Hargrove Haberman FORT WORTH--Sylvia Jean "Skeeter" Hargrove Haberman of Oxen Hill, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her Texas home in Fort Worth. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to any animal rescue of your choice. Sylvia Jean Hargrove was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Fort Worth to Ralph Lafayette Hargrove and Mary Jean Newton Hargrove. Despite having lived in Maryland for almost 34 years, Sylvia was always a Texas girl and returned to take care of her mother who was suffering from Alzheimer's. Sylvia was raised in and a resident of Fort Worth until 1965 when the Quartermaster Depot closed, and her father was transferred to Richmond, Ky. They moved to Joliet, Ill., in January 1967 and returned to Fort Worth in the summer of 1973. Sylvia graduated from Paschal High School in 1960 and pursued post high school education at Texas Tech, Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, earning degrees in English, Greek and Latin. At one point Sylvia took an "education break" and taught school but decided that she wasn't meant to work with children who sometimes were bigger than herself. She would have loved to remain a permanent university student and was happy living in Ithaca, N.Y., and doing volunteer work with the Aegean Dendrochronology Project associated with the Cornell Classics Department. Sylvia met John A. Haberman in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and once he got "a real job," they were married on Oct. 4, 1975, in Fort Worth and moved to Ithaca, N.Y., where John was a researcher in the Chemistry Department at Cornell University. In 1977 Sylvia and John moved to the Maryland suburbs of the Washington, D.D., area, and she chose the role as a stay-at-home wife and mother for sons Michael, Edward and Nicholas. Once the boys were older, Sylvia was employed by the Prince Georges County Public Schools working as a library assistant in middle and high schools. Sylvia retired in 2010 and returned to Fort Worth in 2011 to take care of her elderly mother. As the boys grew more independent, Sylvia and John became involved with a feral cat rescue organization and successfully fostered and placed a number of cats. After returning to Texas, Sylvia became active with the Wedgwood Chapter 756, Order of the Eastern Star. SURVIVORS: Husband, John A. Haberman; sons, Michael of Blacksburg, Va., Edward of Silver Spring, Md., and Nicholas of Memphis, Tenn.; aunt, Ruth Hurley of Santa Ana, Calif.; and cousins, Joseph, Charlie, Keith, Elleen and Paul Hurley.



