Sylvia Lee Sullivan FORT WORTH--Sylvia Lee Sullivan went home to live with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Sylvia was born in North Carolina and raised in East Tennessee. She met her husband, Haskell, in New Mexico and traveled extensively as part of an Air Force family. She was known as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who was a pillar of love and service to others. "Going to Nanny's and Pa's" was such a family tradition that a song was written about it. Her key role at the center of a large extended family earned her much admiration. She LOVED her family. SURVIVORS: Three brothers, five children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 15, 2019