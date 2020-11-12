1/1
Sylvia Pittman
1932 - 2020
Sylvia Pittman
September 20, 1932 - November 9, 2020
Everman, Texas - Sylvia Estelle Pittman, 88, of Everman, passed away November 9, 2020.
She was born in Greer County Oklahoma on September 20, 1932. Sylvia graduated from Plainview High School in 1950 and made her way to Everman, Texas where she met her husband. She married Don Pittman on March 1, 1952.
Sylvia was loved by all who knew her and blessed anyone who crossed her path. Throughout her life she did secretarial work in several places including Lakewood Village, but her passion was for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous siblings, nieces and nephews, her community and church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rhesa and Estelle Leamon; siblings Sadie Potter (Haskell), Alan "Bud" Leamon (Delores), Audie Snow (Ernest), Clay Leamon (Joyce) and Carrie Marie, Ray and Barbara Leamon; and great grandson Jac Sliger.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clyde "Don" Pittman; children Donna Harrison (Terry), Robert Pittman, Sherra Hawpe (Bill); grandchildren, Gary Adams (Tamara), Stefanie Sliger (Ben), Hayley Chambers (John), Aaron Flannery, Milo Harrison (Rachel) and Rachel Pittman; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Oneta Errington, Jimmy Leamon and Charlie Leamon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Everman Church of Christ. The services will also be live streamed.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Everman Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Winscott Road Funeral Home - Benbrook
1001 Winscott Road
Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-1177
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sylvia was such a sweet lady! RIP Aunt Sylvia!!!
Joe Cruze
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
