Sylvia V. Ostby FORT WORTH--Sylvia Virginia Ostby, 96, died after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Leonard Memorial Chapel, First United Methodist Church, 800 W 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made in Sylvia's name to the Bernie and Sylvia Ostby Transforming Dementia Care Fund at First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas; or . Sylvia met her late husband of 70 years, Bernie Ostby, at General Dynamics where she worked during and after World War II. She also enjoyed designing custom homes at The Eden Plan Shop and was a longtime member of the Twosome Class at First United Methodist Fort Worth. She was a loving and dedicated Mother and will be dearly missed by her son, Gary, and his wife, Peg.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020