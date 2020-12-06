Sylvia Vasquez Cortez

January 12, 1940 - November 29, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Our dearly beloved Sylvia Cortez, mother, sister, wife and friend, has departed from us and entered into Heaven.

Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 509 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, in Mount Olivet Chapel.

Sylvia was born in January of 1940 and entered God's kingdom in November of 2020. She was a beautiful soul that will be missed by all. She is greeted into the Kingdom of Heaven by her parents, Agustin and Elvira Vasquez; and her granddaughter, Megan Fortenberry.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Florentino Cortez; children, Rita/Tony Fortenberry, Paul Jr./Rosario Velasquez, Augustin Velasquez, Elvira Velasquez, Carmela Marshall, and Sara Cortez; and her brother and sisters, Virginia/Gilbert Montoya, Robert Vasquez, Delia/Ignacio Zamora, Rosie/Barney Maldonado, and Connie/John Medina. Sylvia will also be missed by her loving 11 grandchildren.







