Sylvia Vasquez Cortez
1940 - 2020
Sylvia Vasquez Cortez
January 12, 1940 - November 29, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Our dearly beloved Sylvia Cortez, mother, sister, wife and friend, has departed from us and entered into Heaven.
Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 509 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Sylvia was born in January of 1940 and entered God's kingdom in November of 2020. She was a beautiful soul that will be missed by all. She is greeted into the Kingdom of Heaven by her parents, Agustin and Elvira Vasquez; and her granddaughter, Megan Fortenberry.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Florentino Cortez; children, Rita/Tony Fortenberry, Paul Jr./Rosario Velasquez, Augustin Velasquez, Elvira Velasquez, Carmela Marshall, and Sara Cortez; and her brother and sisters, Virginia/Gilbert Montoya, Robert Vasquez, Delia/Ignacio Zamora, Rosie/Barney Maldonado, and Connie/John Medina. Sylvia will also be missed by her loving 11 grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Rosary
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
