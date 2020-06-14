Sylvia Wynema Blair FORT WORTH-Sylvia Blair, an inspiring woman of God, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, after fighting Parkinson's disease and went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 80. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Venture Church, 801 Keller Parkway, Keller, Texas, 76248. Flowers may be sent to the church or you may make a donation to "All Blind Children of Texas" at http://www.abctx.org/. Sylvia was a very empathetic, mom-figure to so many and led several to Jesus Christ through her powerful testimony. She was a light to all those around her and will always be remembered as such. SURVIVORS: Husband, Walter Blair; children, Tony Monreal and his wife, Lynn, Mitzi Fullingim and her husband, Bill, Brittany Wilhelm and her husband, Dustin; sisters, Camilla Phelps and Ramona Stinson; grandchildren, Zac Monreal, Mitchell Monreal, Nicholas Monreal, Hannah Fullingim, Luke Wilhelm, Viviana Wilhelm and Dakota Wilhelm; as well as nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.