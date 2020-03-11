|
Talmadge Washington Jr. FORT WORTH--Talmadge Washington's prayer of "Just A Closer Walk With Thee," was answered Thursday, March 5, 2020. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE WELL LIVED: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Mount Olive MBC, Rev William T. Glynn, pastor. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: First cousins, Clint Skinner (LaNita), Gladys Skinner, Torchy White, Ernie White (Rosie); second cousins, Doris Hines, Sylvia Robinzine, Michael Jordan; and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020