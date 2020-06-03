Taloma Jean Camp
1930 - 2020
Taloma Jean Camp NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Taloma Jean Camp, 90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. If you have any questions, call Mount Olivet. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Taloma was born March 23, 1930, in Fort Worth to the late Katie and Robert Allen. Taloma has been a part of the Birdville Baptist Church in Haltom City for 75-plus years. She and her late husband, Cecil, were very active members. They helped maintain the church land and did what they could when they could. Taloma was also a very family-oriented person, no matter what happened amongst them, family always came first, and you always learned to forgive and forget. "I've lived it and I've loved it," in her later years she lived by the quote of hers. Before Cecil's passing, he and she would always go off together and travel, after the mourning of his passing, she decided she was going to travel all over the world, She was always meeting and getting to know people. Taloma was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Cecil H. Camp; one son, Steve Camp; and four siblings, Delbert Allen, Jean Anderson, Pat Isenberg, and Bobby Lovell. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jan Clifton (Tommy); grandchildren, Clint Jarrett (Jinnelle) and Kim Jarrett; great-granddaughter, Jordan Johnson; sisters-in-law, Emma Johnson, Lorene Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
