Tamara L. Upson BURLESON--Tamara L. Upson, 54, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019, after a 16 month very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The cancer eventually took her body away, but it never took away her spirit. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Celebration Community Church, Fort Worth, Texas. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Penny Roberts; uncle, Jerry Roberts. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving wife of 20 years, Susan Bloom; mother, Terry Poindexter; sister-in-law, Stacy Bloom; brothers-in-law, Robert and Todd Bloom; aunt, Cindy Roberts and many cousins; chosen family, Lisa Shepherd, Ann Poindexter, Donna Matney, Di Sharp, Pamela Whites, Barb Maier, Deb Payne, and Lindsey Merrill.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019