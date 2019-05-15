Tanner Douglas Heiser ALEDO--It is with deep sorrow and the greatest regret, we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Tanner Douglas Heiser, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 28. He fought hard against the disease of addiction and despite several brave attempts, the disease proved too powerful. However, we do take great comfort knowing he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. No longer do those chains bind him, for he is at peace. SERVICE: Tanner's celebration of life will at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave. in Lake Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recovery Resource Council, recoverycouncil.org, in Tanner's honor. Tanner was born Jan. 23, 1991, and spent his first 18 years in Benbrook, Texas, and attended Fort Worth ISD schools. Tanner was one of the most kindhearted and sweetest individuals you could ever meet. He made an impact on everyone that knew him. He loved fishing, golfing, baseball, football, and his Texas Longhorns. Tanner would be amazed to know the impact this tragedy has had on all of those who knew him. Tanner was preceded in death by his father, Billy James Heiser. SURVIVORS: His parents, Pam and Gary Evans, Mike Hartman, and Laura Heiser; siblings, Mattie Lindsay (Laramie), Erin Underwood (Zech), Chance Heiser (Cathy); nieces, Landree, Lexi, and Riley.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary