Tanya Lewis Williams Obituary
Tanya Lewis Williams FORT WORTH -- Tanya Williams, loving sister, mother and wife received her commission for her Christian commitment on Saturday, April 20 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 p.m. Saturday at a Bridgewood Church of Christ. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m Friday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Husband, Booker Williams III: son, Charles Lewis (Mayerlyn); grandchildren, Xavier, Zoe'Lynn, Sergio; sisters, Cheryl Lewis, Dominique Lewis, Frances Lewis, Jameelah Ismail; brothers Richard (Jane), John (Gloria), and Clark Henderson; aunts, LaRosa Horne, Vivian Basley, a host of nieces and nephews and the entire Bridgewood Church of Christ Family
Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019
