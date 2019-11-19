Home

North Davis Church of Christ
1601 N Davis Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Tanya Liggett Garcia


1972 - 2019
Tanya Liggett Garcia Obituary
Tanya Liggett Garcia ARLINGTON--Angels in heaven welcomed Tanya Michelle Garcia into their fold on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at North Davis Church of Christ, 1601 North Davis Drive, Arlington. Tanya was born Aug. 14, 1972, in Dallas, Texas. Tanya's love, laughter, and generous spirit, however are still very much alive on earth. Her passion for all things beautiful was infectious. Be it the glory of a Cowboys' touchdown, the roar of a music concert, or the deep, deep blue of the ocean, Tanya celebrated all of it. Centering her family and her friends as family, you could not help but fall under her spell of beauty and grace. Tanya was preceded in death by her fathers, William Todd and Aaron Liggett; her mother, Donna Centner; and her brother, Leo Todd Berryhill. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Pete Garcia; son, Cody Lee Lanham; sisters, Dusti Anne Hoffman, Patricia Watson, Teresa Liggett and Terry Centner; brothers, Scott and Ricky Liggett; and niece, Cassandra Lynn Brown.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
