|
|
Tara Diane Bass BURLESON -- Tara Diane Bass, 70, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Cana Baptist Church, 2309 E Renfro St., Burleson, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tara Bass Memorial Fund to benefit the Cana Baptist Church New Day building program at www.canachurch.com/give. Tara was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on April 3, 1949, and grew up in Shreveport, La. She was a graduate of Byrd High School in Shreveport and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Her hobbies included crochet and bobbin lace. She was a lover of in-depth Bible study and had a strong and enduring faith in Jesus Christ. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Danny Bass; as well as two aunts and several cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019