|
|
Tavy Marie Heidbrier FORT WORTH--Tavy Heidbrier passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Doxology Bible Church. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Tavy was born in Trickham, in the heart of Texas. During World War II, she married Bill Heidbrier, a USAF aviator from Missouri. During their wonderful 65 years of marriage, life revolved around the family and McKinney Memorial Bible Church (now Doxology). Tavy was preceded in death by her husband (1920-2008) and son, Don Heidbrier (1954-2009). SURVIVORS: Daughter, Barbara Haun; daughter-in-law, Sally; and many awesome grandchildren and great-grands.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019