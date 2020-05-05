Ted Burns PERRIN--Ted Burns, 90, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Mineral Wells, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, at First Baptist Church of Perrin with a private burial to follow in Bluebonnet Hill Cemetery in Colleyville. With limited space due to COVID-19 distancing protocols for the funeral, the family strongly encourages those who attend Wednesday's visitation to refrain from attending the service on Thursday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Coker Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Perrin Building Fund, P.O. Box 38, Perrin, TX 76486. Ted was born Feb. 18, 1930, to William Nelson Burns and Grace Evans Burns in Brownwood, Texas. He married the love of his life, Mary Burns, on June 16, 1950, in Fort Worth. Ted proudly served his country in the National Guard. Ted loved to fish, hunt, golf, and bowl where he was the president of the Texas Men's Bowling Association. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Texas Men's Bowling League. Ted was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Perrin where he served as a deacon. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; son, William "Billy" Clyde Burns; and brother, William Burns. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Mary; daughter, Debroah Burns McMillian; grandchildren, Amanda Walter and husband, Eric, Justin Green and wife, Dianna; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Landon, Levi, and Braxton; sister-in-law, Bea Haroldson; niece, Robin Hunter; great-nieces, Tyra Hunter and Kari Evans; along with several beloved cousins.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store