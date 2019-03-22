Home

Ted Earl King AZLE -- Ted Earl King was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Annetta Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Biggers Funeral Home. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Terrell King. SURVIVORS: Wife, Barbara; son, Matthew and wife, Abby; daughter, Brittany; mother, Edna King; and numerous extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019
