Ted Richard Hegwood Sr.
Ted Richard Hegwood, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Ted Richard Hegwood, Sr. passed away on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020. SERVICE: Ted is interred at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery where a private burial service has been scheduled. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate. He was born in Atlanta, Ga. on April 5, 1939 to his parents, James Leonard Hegwood and Evelyn Elizabeth Stanley Hegwood. Ted was employed by DART and happily retired from there after many years of service. He was very involved at Watauga Baptist Church in Ft. Worth where he and Marcie regularly attended Sunday School and services. For a time, he enjoyed being part of a team that made late night visits to the homeless delivering food and clothing. Ted loved his family and friends, and he was dearly loved by them all in return, and he will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by his parents; one sister, Barbara Nell Hegwood Thornton; and a great granddaughter, Julie Danielle Hegwood. SURVIVORS: His wife, Georgia Marsalea "Marcie" Hegwood; daughter, Renee Rowell and her husband, David; his two sons, Ted Richard "Rick" Hegwood, Jr. and Rodney Hegwood, and his wife, Jeanette; his brother, James L. Hegwood, Jr. and his wife, Jackie; and two sisters, Jane Brown and her husband, Don, and Sandra Selvey and her husband, Roger; three brothers-in-law, Byron Thornton, Carl Nelson, and Michael Hutchinson; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
