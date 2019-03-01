|
|
Ted Richard Ware GRAPEVINE -- Ted Richard Ware, 86, long time public servant and former Mayor Pro-Tem of Grapevine passed away February 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Church at The Cross, 3000 William D Tate Avenue, Grapevine, and Texas. Visitation will be held Friday, 5-7 p.m. March 1, 2019 in the Great Room at the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau, 636 S. Main, Grapevine, Texas. SURVIVORS: Ted is survived by his wife, Gloria Trigg Ware; children, Mike Ware and wife, Paula, Karen Stevens and husband, Frankie, Trigg Ware and wife, Kim, Vic Ware and wife, Lesli; and nine Grandchildren; 15 Great-Grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019