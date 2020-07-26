1/1
Ted Roach St. Clair Sr.
1929 - 2020
Ted Roach St. Clair Sr. FORT WORTH--Ted Roach St. Clair passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. SERVICE: A private family service was held Friday, July 24, 2020, with burial in Greenwood Memorial Park. Ted was born June 20, 1929, in Seymour, Texas. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1950 with a degree in agriculture economics, and remained a proud Red Raider his entire life. He had a varied career, but found his true calling in economic development and commercial real estate. Ted was a member of the Fort Worth Club and Colonial Country Club. He served on the board of Family Services of Fort Worth. Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Jane "Polly" St. Clair; and son, Basil Sartin St. Clair. SURVIVORS: Son, Ted R. St. Clair Jr. of Fort Worth and wife, JoEllen; daughters, Paula St. Clair Miser of Fort Worth and husband, Martin, and Virginia St. Clair Dorton of Lubbock and husband, Louis; grandchildren, Steven St. Clair, Sam St. Clair, Anne St. Clair of Fort Worth and Susannah Dorton and Jake Dorton, both of Lubbock. The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to St. Gabriel's Hospice for their selfless care and support during the past few months.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
