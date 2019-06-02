Ted Roy Pylant PANTEGO--Ted Roy Pylant, 86, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the funeral home. Ted was born April 14, 1933, in Ardmore, Okla., to Roy Granville Pylant and Iris Howard Pylant. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant during the Korean War. Ted married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Scarbrough, on May 15, 1954, in Ardmore, Okla. A resident of Pantego and Arlington for the past 65 years, Ted was a longtime member of Park Springs Bible Church. He retired as an electrical engineer and quality assurance manager for LTV. Ted loved riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. He was a builder, engineer, and master genealogist. He was an avid reader and member of the Masonic Lodge. "Patience and Perseverance" was his motto. Ted was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Michael O'Brien. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Anne Pylant; children, Nancy Elaine O'Brien of Del Rio, Anne Suzette Pylant of Waxahachie, and Christopher David Pylant and wife, Tracy Silva Pylant, of Arlington; brother, Gene Paul Pylant; sisters, Sue Williams, Luann Damron and Cindy Pylant; grandchildren, Nicholas Spencer O'Brien, Katherine Tess O'Brien, Clay Daniel Pylant, Tate Elizabeth Pylant, Cole David Pylant; and great-grandchildren, Adalynn Sean O'Brien, Amelia Faye O'Brien and Stella Anne O'Brien.



