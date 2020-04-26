|
|
Ted Warbritton BURLESON -- Ted Warbritton, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: We will have a private graveside service Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Burleson Memorial Cemetery. At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life at Hallmark Baptist Church. He was born April 11, 1942 in Marshall, Texas.He worked for General Motors for 42 years. He married the love of his life, Fay Warbritton, December 24, 1987. He was the greatest husband, dad, brother, and Pawpaw to all of us. Ted loved to greet people with a hug and was known for his hugs in his Faith class at Hallmark Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alford T. Warbritton Sr. and Sarah Geneva Mosely; brother, Michael L. Warbritton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. SURVIVORS: His loving wife,Fay; brother, David L. (Cheryl) Warbritton Sr.; children, Rhonda (Dean) Moore, Lisa Lawson, Wes (Cindy) Warbritton, Jan (Greg) Morgan, Julie (Kevin) Webb, Wesley (Brandy) Harris; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) Isbell, Lyndon Moore, Connor (Baley) McDonald, Michael (Joshua) Kimbrow, Matt (Heather) Kimbrow, Austin (Olivia) Davis, Arabella Webb, Krislynn (Tyler) McCoy, Kyle Webb, Colton (Harlie) Harris, Kendall (Reggie) Cannon, Kylie Jo Harris, Carli Harris, and John Warbritton; great grandchildren, Rhett & Ryder Kimbrow, Maverick & Lorelai McDonald and Weston Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. When the "social distancing" is over, in memory of Ted, we ask that you give someone a big hug.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020