Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Warbritton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Warbritton


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Warbritton Obituary
Ted Warbritton BURLESON -- Ted Warbritton, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: We will have a private graveside service Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Burleson Memorial Cemetery. At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life at Hallmark Baptist Church. He was born April 11, 1942 in Marshall, Texas.He worked for General Motors for 42 years. He married the love of his life, Fay Warbritton, December 24, 1987. He was the greatest husband, dad, brother, and Pawpaw to all of us. Ted loved to greet people with a hug and was known for his hugs in his Faith class at Hallmark Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alford T. Warbritton Sr. and Sarah Geneva Mosely; brother, Michael L. Warbritton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. SURVIVORS: His loving wife,Fay; brother, David L. (Cheryl) Warbritton Sr.; children, Rhonda (Dean) Moore, Lisa Lawson, Wes (Cindy) Warbritton, Jan (Greg) Morgan, Julie (Kevin) Webb, Wesley (Brandy) Harris; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) Isbell, Lyndon Moore, Connor (Baley) McDonald, Michael (Joshua) Kimbrow, Matt (Heather) Kimbrow, Austin (Olivia) Davis, Arabella Webb, Krislynn (Tyler) McCoy, Kyle Webb, Colton (Harlie) Harris, Kendall (Reggie) Cannon, Kylie Jo Harris, Carli Harris, and John Warbritton; great grandchildren, Rhett & Ryder Kimbrow, Maverick & Lorelai McDonald and Weston Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. When the "social distancing" is over, in memory of Ted, we ask that you give someone a big hug.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -