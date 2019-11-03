Home

Ted Wilson Obituary
Ted Wilson BOWIE -- Ted Wilson, 73, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in his sleep following a brief stay in the hospital. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Open Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wilson; brother, Glenn Wilson; and his parents. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Tammi Patil and husband, Viraj and Valarie Havens; grandchildren, Janeesa and boyfriend, Richard, Calina and husband, Chad, Kaleb and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Anabella and Emily; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019
