Teddy "Ted" Lewis Curtis WEATHERFORD--Teddy "Ted" Lewis Curtis, 81, passed on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after an extended illness. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Interment: Curtis Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ted was born July 1, 1938, in Petrolia, Texas, to Warren Henry Curtis and Lewis Katye Thompson Curtis. He owned and operated Ted's Beauty Salon prior to attending Weatherford College and Tarleton State University where he received his bachelor's degree in education. He taught at Watagua Elementary for 15 years. Afterwards, he owned and operated Headquarters Beauty Salon until his health failed. He also served as the church pianist at Midway Baptist Church in Azle. Ted was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Warren McCoy Curtis. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sister, Betty Burkhalter and husband, Charles; niece, Sue Reed and husband, Gary; as well as many friends and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019