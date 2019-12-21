Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy Lewis "Ted" Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy Lewis "Ted" Curtis Obituary
Teddy "Ted" Lewis Curtis WEATHERFORD--Teddy "Ted" Lewis Curtis, 81, passed on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after an extended illness. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Interment: Curtis Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ted was born July 1, 1938, in Petrolia, Texas, to Warren Henry Curtis and Lewis Katye Thompson Curtis. He owned and operated Ted's Beauty Salon prior to attending Weatherford College and Tarleton State University where he received his bachelor's degree in education. He taught at Watagua Elementary for 15 years. Afterwards, he owned and operated Headquarters Beauty Salon until his health failed. He also served as the church pianist at Midway Baptist Church in Azle. Ted was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Warren McCoy Curtis. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sister, Betty Burkhalter and husband, Charles; niece, Sue Reed and husband, Gary; as well as many friends and family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -