Teddy Michael Christoph FORT WORTH -- Teddy Michael Christoph, 62, died July 8, 2019. SERVICE: A private family memorial service and interment will be conducted. Teddy Michael Christoph was born July 8, 1957 in Guam, the son of Frances Annette Barlowand Teddy Howard Christoph. He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Lisa Marie Christoph. SURVIVORS: His mother, Annette Whitfield; brothers, Steven and Ronald; step daughter, Rhiannon; step granddaughter, Trinity.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019