Teddye Joan Emmons
Teddye Joan Emmons FORT WORTH--Teddye Joan Emmons, 89 died Monday June 15, 2020 at North Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Watauga. She was born January 18,1931 in Calvert, Texas. The daughter of John and Rufie Self. She married Jack Emmons Sr. on September 19, 1952 in Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sr.; daughter, Tami Joan Emmons; son, Ken W. Emmons; sister, Bama Lawson and brother, Paul Self. SURVIVORS: she is survived by two sons, Shawn Emmons of Hurst, Jack Emmons Jr. and his wife Joy of Bedford; grandchildren, Jordan Emmons of Colleyville and Jenna Kokoles of Keller; great grandchildren, Noah and Aspen Kokoles of Keller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
