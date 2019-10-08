|
Teodoro "Lolo" Molina FORT WORTH--Teodoro "Lolo" Molina, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 2635 Burchill Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76105. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Pallbearers: Pablo Molina, Fermin Molina, Juan Balderas Jr., Javier Robles, Daniel Luevanos and Jose Ines Molina. Lolo was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time at the stables tending to the horses, cooking out and hanging out with friends and family. Lolo knew no strangers and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Lolo was preceded in death by sisters, Anita, Adela, Genoveva, Petra and Manuela (Melita); brothers, Rafael and Fidencio (Mencho); and his beloved grandson, Nicholas "Champ" Molina. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 53 years, Maria Esperanza Molina Lopez; children, Luis Molina, Jorge Molina and wife, Liliana Mendoza, Marisela Guerrero and husband, Carlos Guerrero, Reginaldo Molina and wife, Erica, and Victor Molina; many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandchildren; sister, Raquel; brothers, Nicholas, Guadalupe , Jose and Miguel. The Molina family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time and in the words of "Lolo Molina" when someone visited, "Thank you for you coming."
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019